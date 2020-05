GSK declines to comment on report it is selling $3.4 billion stake in Hindustan Unilever Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A spokesman for GlaxoSmithKline on Wednesday declined to comment on a report by IFR, saying the British drugmaker was selling a block of shares in Hindustan Unilever worth $3.4 billion on the open market. 👓 View full article

