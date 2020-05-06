Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Wells Fargo faces government inquiries into its PPP lending

Wells Fargo faces government inquiries into its PPP lending

bizjournals Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Federal and state agencies are looking into Wells Fargo's lending through the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, the bank said in an SEC filing Tuesday. San Francisco-based Wells also said it’s facing class action litigation in state and federal courts in California, Colorado and Texas. “The company has also received formal and informal inquiries from federal and state government agencies regarding its offering of PPP loans,” the bank said in the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Wells…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lawsuit filed against Wells Fargo [Video]

Lawsuit filed against Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is being accused of unfairly prioritizing business loans - under the payment protection program.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published
Health crisis slams profits at JPMorgan, Wells Fargo [Video]

Health crisis slams profits at JPMorgan, Wells Fargo

Quarterly profit plummeted at JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, as two of the U.S.' largest banks set aside massive reserves to cover loans that may go bust amid the health crisis that has shut down..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Wells Fargo faces government probes into its PPP loans

Federal and state officials are examining the bank's lending practices under the Paycheck Protection Program.
CBS News

Wells Fargo gets federal inquiries over handling of PPP loans

U.S. agencies are probing Wells Fargo & Co's handling of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for coronavirus relief, the country's fourth largest lender said...
Reuters India


Tweets about this