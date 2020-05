UK watchdog orders JD Sports to sell Footasylum Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Britain's competition watchdog on Wednesday made good on its threat to order JD Sports to sell Footasylum, saying the sportswear retailer's 86 million pound ($106 million) takeover of its smaller rival left shoppers worse off. 👓 View full article

