You Might Like

Tweets about this Winson Tang 🇨🇦 Where's the beef? Wendy's turns to chicken to prop up sales https://t.co/H3EwptU3kc https://t.co/4HW2JU7fPf 29 minutes ago The Vancouver Sun Where's the beef? Wendy's turns to chicken to prop up sales https://t.co/u0p6pjO80K 33 minutes ago Canoe Where’s the beef? Wendy’s turns to chicken to prop up sales https://t.co/Z06itCUws8 48 minutes ago Matt Milhouse Turns out Wendy’s “Where’s the Beef?” campaign was years ahead of its time. 15 hours ago Jᴏᴇʸ Cᴏɴᴡᴀʏ RT @MenezesCracked: Assumed he meant "don't make a ma'am, this is a Wendy's joke," but it turns out he meant "don't say where's the beef."… 20 hours ago Ryan Menezes Assumed he meant "don't make a ma'am, this is a Wendy's joke," but it turns out he meant "don't say where's the bee… https://t.co/5HPFsRNzdO 20 hours ago Ben Sanders RT @MikeSington: Where’s the beef? Pandemic turns apocalyptic. Due to nationwide meat shortage, Wendy’s takes burgers off the menu. https:/… 1 day ago Mike Sington Where’s the beef? Pandemic turns apocalyptic. Due to nationwide meat shortage, Wendy’s takes burgers off the menu. https://t.co/LCBqAVYc4J 1 day ago