Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Thomas Cruise is set to become the first actor to act in a movie shot in outer space. The joint project by Space X and NASA would be "the first narrative feature film -- an action adventure -- to be shot in outer space", Deadline reported. The head of NASA confirmed the news on social media. "NASA is excited to work with Tom Cruise on a film aboard the Space Station. We need popular media to in 👓 View full article