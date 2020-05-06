Global  

Former Adams Dairy Bank chairman and CEO joins one of KC's strongest banks

bizjournals Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
With the noncompete agreement David Chinnery signed after selling Adam's Dairy Bank in 2018 expired, he has taken a job at one of Kansas City's strongest banks.
