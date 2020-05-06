Global  

Video: Newborn baby and his mother overcome coronavirus in Abu Dhabi

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Raneen Abu Zaher, a 28-year-old Palestinian homemaker, and her baby son, Jad, overcame the coronavirus after being diagnosed with the disease when Jad was just a day old.
