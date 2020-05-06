|
Video: Newborn baby and his mother overcome coronavirus in Abu Dhabi
|
|
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Raneen Abu Zaher, a 28-year-old Palestinian homemaker, and her baby son, Jad, overcame the coronavirus after being diagnosed with the disease when Jad was just a day old.
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Boris Johnson And Carrie Symonds Have A Baby Boy
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a “healthy baby boy” at a London hospital via the couple’s spokesperson who also said “both mother and baby are doing very well”. ..
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Handling a new baby during the coronavirus pandemic
Having a baby is a whole new world to navigate for any new parent. But caring for a newborn during the coronavirus pandemic takes it to a new level.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:08Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this