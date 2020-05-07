Tietto Minerals hits 5 metres at 14.24 g/t gold ahead of Abujar resource update next quarter

Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has received further high-grade gold results from diamond drilling, demonstrating the continued growth of Abujar-Gludehi (AG) mineralised system within the Abujar project in Cote d'lvoire, West Africa. The ongoing drilling program at AG is testing the extension of the high-grade core which sits at 19.3 million tonnes at 2.2 g/t gold for 1.38 million ounces, a large part of the overall 2.2 million ounce resource at Abujar. Best result was 5 metres at 14.24 g/t from 401 metres, including 2 metres at 34.7 g/t, with another highlight being 8 metres at 3.12 g/t from 276 metres. Resource update planned More depth extension holes are being drilled along strike and Tietto is planning further step back drilling to test the limits as it aims for an Abujar resource update during the September quarter of 2020. Shares have been more than 8% higher to 37.5 cents intra-day and are up from 12.5 cents at close pon March 23. Support underground development potential Managing director Caigen Wang said: "Our step-out drilling program targeting depth and strike extensions under the high-grade core at AG continues to deliver impressive results which have extended gold mineralisation along strike and down dip. "Hole ZDD212 hit 5 metres at 14.23 g/t gold from 401 metres which includes two metres at over an ounce. "This interval is located 110 metres down dip of hole ZDD180 which intersected 4 metres at 29.65 g/t gold within 10 metres at 12.09 g/t gold. "The tenor of these grades and widths supports the potential for an underground development below a proposed open pit." Testing potential of high-grade shoots Wang said: "Our exploration program continues to systematically test the limits of this large high-grade gold system and we have two diamond drill rigs dedicated to extending the high-grade core at AG. "The next steps are simple - drill deeper and along strike to test the depth and strike potential of these high-grade shoots." Next steps The company's fully funded 50,000-metre drilling program continues aiming to increase the resource inventory of existing deposits as well as identifying new prospects within the Abujar project's 70-kilometre-long gold corridor. Tietto continues to benefit from operating with some of the lowest exploration costs in the gold sector with ever-improving drill production rates driving this cost efficiency. This will ensure a steady flow of drill results which will be incorporated into the Abujar resource update.


