Gas leak at LG Polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh kills six, over 120 hospitalised
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () A chemical gas leak at an LG Polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday killed at least six people, and led to more than 120 people being admitted to hospital and the evacuation of three nearby villages, a local official said.
At least eight people have been killed after a chemical gas leaked from an industrial plant in southern India. The dead included an eight-year-old girl, and nearly 1,000 people suffered breathing difficulties and other reactions. The leak, in the city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state, has...
At least eight people, including a child, have died and over 1,000 have fallen sick after gas leaked overnight from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Andhra Pradeshs Vishakhapatnam. More than..
At least six people are dead after a chemical gas leakage at an LG Polymers facility located near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, a local government official... Reuters India Also reported by •Zee News •Reuters •DNA •Deutsche Welle •Indian Express
HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A government official says at least three people were killed when a chemical gas leaked from an industrial plant in southern India.... Seattle Times Also reported by •DNA •TIME •Reuters India
