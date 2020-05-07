Global  

Gas leak at LG Polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh kills six, over 120 hospitalised

Reuters India Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
A chemical gas leak at an LG Polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday killed at least six people, and led to more than 120 people being admitted to hospital and the evacuation of three nearby villages, a local official said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Eight killed by chemical gas leak from Indian industrial plant

Eight killed by chemical gas leak from Indian industrial plant 00:39

 At least eight people have been killed after a chemical gas leaked from an industrial plant in southern India. The dead included an eight-year-old girl, and nearly 1,000 people suffered breathing difficulties and other reactions. The leak, in the city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state, has...

#VizagGasLeak: Atleast 8 dead and over 1000 sick after gas leak at a chemical plant | Oneindia [Video]

#VizagGasLeak: Atleast 8 dead and over 1000 sick after gas leak at a chemical plant | Oneindia

At least eight people, including a child, have died and over 1,000 have fallen sick after gas leaked overnight from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Andhra Pradeshs Vishakhapatnam. More than..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:36Published

Six dead, over 100 hospitalized after gas leakage at LG Polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh

At least six people are dead after a chemical gas leakage at an LG Polymers facility located near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, a local government official...
Gas leak in industrial plant kills 3 in India, sickens more

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A government official says at least three people were killed when a chemical gas leaked from an industrial plant in southern India....
