Googling for groceries among hot searches

The Covid-19 pandemic has dramatically changed what Indians are searching for on Google. Online searches for grocery delivery, immunity, online classes, UPI transactions, and even coronavirus insurance have gone up dramatically this year, according to Google’s latest ‘What is India searching for’ report. 👓 View full article

