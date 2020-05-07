Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Virgin Media, O2 plan merger to create new UK telecoms giant

Virgin Media, O2 plan merger to create new UK telecoms giant

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Internet supplier Virgin Media and mobile phone carrier O2 plan to merge and create a big new telecommunications provider in the U.K., the brands’ parent companies announced Thursday.

Virgin Media’s owner, Anglo-Dutch-American firm Liberty Global, and Spain’s Telefonica, which owns O2, valued the new company at 31 billion pounds ($38 billion).

Telefonica chief executive Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete said that “combining O2′s number one mobile business with Virgin Media’s superfast broadband network and entertainment services will be a game-changer in the U.K.”

The new firm would be a rival to BT PLC, currently the U.K.’s main provider of combined internet and phone services.

O2 is the U.K.’s largest phone company with about 34 million users. Virgin has more than 5 million subscribers to its broadband and cable television services.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Verizon Media Tools Up For Interactive Future: Markman [Video]

Verizon Media Tools Up For Interactive Future: Markman

Its own ad-tech stack was already gargantuan, now Verizon Media is widening the set of tools it offers to third parties. In an announcement, the company launched new features for publishers via its..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Virgin Media and O2 to merge to create £31 billion media and telecoms giant

Agreement to iunlock £10bn investment in uK market over five years once completed, says Virgin Meida owner
Independent

Spain's Telefonica to merge British unit O2 with Virgin Media

Liberty Global has agreed to merge its Virgin Media cable company with the O2 mobile business owned by Spain's Telefonica to create a major new force in the...
Reuters Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this