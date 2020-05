Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The SBI on Thursday slashed benchmark lending rate by 0.15 basis points (bps), and introduced special deposit scheme for senior citizens with higher interest rate. To safeguard the interests of senior citizens in the current falling rate regime, the bank has introduced a new product 'SBI Wecare Deposit' in the retail term deposit segment, SBI said in a statement. 👓 View full article