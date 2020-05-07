Global  

Supreme Court refuses to lift Pennsylvania's shutdown order for businesses

bizjournals Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a challenge of Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown order for non-life-sustaining businesses. The application for stay was denied by Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday. A handful of businesses across Pennsylvania and Friends of Danny Devito, a 27-year-old law clerk from Allegheny County who is running for the 45th District seat in the Pennsylvania General Assembly, had appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court urging a stay against Wolf's March 19 executive order that closed nonessential…
