Alert: Nearly 3.2 million workers seek jobless aid, raising total layoffs since virus struck to 33 million

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 3.2 million workers seek jobless aid, raising total layoffs since virus struck to 33 million.
