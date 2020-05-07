|
Alert: Nearly 3.2 million workers seek jobless aid, raising total layoffs since virus struck to 33 million
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 3.2 million workers seek jobless aid, raising total layoffs since virus struck to 33 million.
