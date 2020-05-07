3.2 Million More Are Out Of Work As Jobless Claims Keep Piling Up
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () Another 3.2 million people filed for benefits, bringing the total number of jobs lost during the pandemic to 33.5 million. The government is expected to report a huge jump in unemployment Friday.
· The number of US jobless claims last week totaled 3.2 million, the Labor Department said Thursday. The median economist estimate was for 3 million claims.
·... Business Insider Also reported by •Newsmax •MarketWatch •HousingWire