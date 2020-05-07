Paul Campbell Haider🌹 RT @Paulhaider74: 3.2 Million More Unemployment Claims Filed; 33.5 Million In 7 Weeks : Coronavirus Live Updates https://t.co/z7oqfU5Or5 2 seconds ago Brett Specter RT @ianbremmer: 3.2 million more unemployed in the US. 20% of the workforce out of work in 7 weeks. We’ve never experienced anything rem… 2 seconds ago rockstar3310 @mcuban 3.2 million more people filed for unemployment this week. That makes over 33 million people losing their jo… https://t.co/PEXO3kTR9L 4 seconds ago Mary Webber RT @RepJayapal: 20 million jobs lost in April alone. Real unemployment, inclu those who are underemployed & not looking for work, is likely… 9 seconds ago AZSuburbVoter ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 RT @NPR: NEW: Another 3.2 million people filed for unemployment for the first time last week — bringing the total number of jobs lost durin… 10 seconds ago Lanre Sonde RT @WaltersAuthor: I’m 997,195 followers away from a million! Two or three more should do it! Let’s do a #writerslift! Drop your links belo… 24 seconds ago Helmut Schimpfke . 3.2 Million More Are Out Of Work As Jobless Claims Keep Piling Up https://t.co/tLdTrqUIiG MEGA-D: 8) VIOL… https://t.co/fN75BokMzE 25 seconds ago Lindsay Hughes RT @ClayTravis: 3.2 million more people filed for unemployment this week. That makes over 33 million people losing their jobs in the past s… 33 seconds ago