Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > 3.2 Million More Are Out Of Work As Jobless Claims Keep Piling Up

3.2 Million More Are Out Of Work As Jobless Claims Keep Piling Up

NPR Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Another 3.2 million people filed for benefits, bringing the total number of jobs lost during the pandemic to 33.5 million. The government is expected to report a huge jump in unemployment Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

SPA History of BAIC One Of The Biggest Auto Industry In China [Video]

SPA History of BAIC One Of The Biggest Auto Industry In China

Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation (BAIC) is one of the largest groups in the automotive industry in China. It currently has 130,000 employees and 12 factories where it produces more than two..

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 05:31Published
Nike Donates $5 Million in Products to Frontline Workers [Video]

Nike Donates $5 Million in Products to Frontline Workers

Nike Donates $5 Million in Products to Frontline Workers As part of their ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nike has announced another significant donation, $5 million. The donation will be..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:28Published

Recent related news from verified sources

US weekly jobless claims hit 3.2 million, bringing the 7-week total to more than 33 million

US weekly jobless claims hit 3.2 million, bringing the 7-week total to more than 33 million· The number of US jobless claims last week totaled 3.2 million, the Labor Department said Thursday. The median economist estimate was for 3 million claims. ·...
Business Insider Also reported by •NewsmaxMarketWatchHousingWire

Jobless claims, states' reopening plans, NFL's 2020 schedule: 5 things to know Thursday

Jobless claims estimated to reach 33 million during the pandemic, more U.S. states to take steps toward reopening and more items to start your Thursday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Business Insider

Tweets about this

Paulhaider74

Paul Campbell Haider🌹 RT @Paulhaider74: 3.2 Million More Unemployment Claims Filed; 33.5 Million In 7 Weeks : Coronavirus Live Updates https://t.co/z7oqfU5Or5 2 seconds ago

brettabroad

Brett Specter RT @ianbremmer: 3.2 million more unemployed in the US. 20% of the workforce out of work in 7 weeks. We’ve never experienced anything rem… 2 seconds ago

rockstar3310

rockstar3310 @mcuban 3.2 million more people filed for unemployment this week. That makes over 33 million people losing their jo… https://t.co/PEXO3kTR9L 4 seconds ago

fannieprice

Mary Webber RT @RepJayapal: 20 million jobs lost in April alone. Real unemployment, inclu those who are underemployed & not looking for work, is likely… 9 seconds ago

noprezzie2012

AZSuburbVoter ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 RT @NPR: NEW: Another 3.2 million people filed for unemployment for the first time last week — bringing the total number of jobs lost durin… 10 seconds ago

LanreSonde

Lanre Sonde RT @WaltersAuthor: I’m 997,195 followers away from a million! Two or three more should do it! Let’s do a #writerslift! Drop your links belo… 24 seconds ago

HelmutSchimpfke

Helmut Schimpfke . 3.2 Million More Are Out Of Work As Jobless Claims Keep Piling Up https://t.co/tLdTrqUIiG MEGA-D: 8) VIOL… https://t.co/fN75BokMzE 25 seconds ago

HughesLinds

Lindsay Hughes RT @ClayTravis: 3.2 million more people filed for unemployment this week. That makes over 33 million people losing their jobs in the past s… 33 seconds ago