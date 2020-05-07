Despite work-from-home hype, CEOs want employees in the office
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () Because of Covid-19, a vast number of companies and other institutions have been scrambling to put infrastructure in place for working from home. Although people have been somewhat pleasantly surprised that current technology has made it easier than they thought, I think the romance of working from home is wearing off — quickly! Clayco has about 900 team members that have office desks, mostly in Chicago and St. Louis, but also at our satellites in Atlanta; Philadelphia; Newport Beach, California;…