Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Lead fundraiser for Charlotte RNC named postmaster general. He starts in June.

Lead fundraiser for Charlotte RNC named postmaster general. He starts in June.

bizjournals Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Louis DeJoy, the Greensboro businessman who is the lead fundraiser for the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, will be named the postmaster general in a move that will put one of President Trump's loyal supporters in charge of the U.S. Postal Service, which he has criticized repeatedly in recent months. DeJoy will start his new position on June 15. DeJoy is the former CEO of High Point-based New Breed Logistics, which was acquired in 2014 by XPO Logistics for $615 million. DeJoy…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

NC businessman, Trump donor, named postmasater general

Louis DeJoy, the Greensboro businessman who is the lead fundraiser for the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, will be named the Postmaster General...
bizjournals

Louis DeJoy of Greensboro named Postmaster General, to start on June 15

Louis DeJoy, the Greensboro businessman who is the lead fundraiser for the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, will be named the Postmaster General...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

oorderr

Ron Tho RT @grace_coronella: 45 appoints another one..... What qualifies this person for the Postmaster General position? Lead fundraiser for Cha… 10 minutes ago

grace_coronella

Grace Coronella 45 appoints another one..... What qualifies this person for the Postmaster General position? Lead fundraiser for… https://t.co/01fwr6o1Sq 45 minutes ago

CBJnewsroom

Charlotte Business Journal Greensboro businessman Louis DeJoy, the lead fundraiser for the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, i… https://t.co/MN3CciqiLH 2 hours ago

MonicaOnline

Monica Online RT @bizjournals: Greensboro businessman Louis DeJoy, the lead fundraiser for the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, is Presi… 5 hours ago

TriangleBIZJrnl

TBJ Raleigh/Durham Greensboro businessman Louis DeJoy, the lead fundraiser for the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, i… https://t.co/BzMSCsllID 11 hours ago

bizjournals

Business Journals Greensboro businessman Louis DeJoy, the lead fundraiser for the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, i… https://t.co/IWv89Y4Xwd 13 hours ago

TriadBizJournal

Triad Business Journal Greensboro businessman Louis DeJoy, the lead fundraiser for the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, i… https://t.co/4lAiP1NwnD 16 hours ago