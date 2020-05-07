Blackrock Gold identifies gold and silver mineralization in historic mine dumps on Tonopah West project in Nevada

Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Blackrock Gold Corp (CVE:BRC) said Thursday it has identified reports outlining gold and silver mineralization in historic mine dumps and tailing material on its 100%-controlled Tonopah West project in Nevada. The project reconstitutes the former Tonopah Extension Mining Company and the West End Consolidated Mining Company's land positions into the Tonopah West project, giving Blackrock the largest package of claims within the historic Tonopah silver district. The company said it has reviewed drill-hole and surface sample analysis along with metallurgical analysis previously conducted on the Slime Wash tailings and historic mine dumps located on the Tonopah West property. READ: Blackrock Gold outlines initial drill plans for Tonopah West project It has established a work program to evaluate the past metallurgical results and confirm the 2011 drilling in the Slime Wash tailings as well as supplement historic work done on the mine dumps with drilling and metallurgical testing. The initial phase of the evaluation program will include a desktop review of the existing metallurgical, drill-hole and surface sample data sets, to be followed by surface sampling and 700 metres of sonic drilling at an estimated cost of $225,000. The work program is scheduled to commence in June and is expected to be completed by September 2020. "Tonopah is one of the largest known silver districts in North America and with roughly fifty years of historic production, the consolidated properties that make up the Tonopah West project provide potential opportunities both at surface and underground,” said CEO Andrew Pollard. “As we are about to embark on a planned 7,000 metre reverse circulation drilling program targeting strike and dip extensions of well-defined, past-producing veins, management has decided to concurrently move forward to assess the potential of the historic tailings and mine dumps found on the surface throughout our property.” Pollard also noted that mining methods have come a long way since production ceased in the district in the 1950's. And given the historic high-grade nature of the production, which averaged at 50 grams per ton gold equivalent, or 2125 g/t silver equivalent, the company wants to evaluate the precious metal potential in the material left at the surface. “We have inherited an extensive amount of historic exploration and metallurgical information, which we will seek to verify and use to guide us in our efforts to maximize the project's full potential," Pollard added. Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham 👓 View full article

