Apollo Minerals Ltd makes progress with Gabon project

Proactive Investors Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
New focus on Kroussou lead-zinc project in Gabon Recent positive drill results Experienced mining industry professionals backing the project What Apollo Minerals does Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) is a mining development company backed and staffed by experienced industry professionals. Chairman Ian Middlemas and non-executive Robert Behets were both key players in the creation of uranium specialist Mantra Resources, which was sold in 2011 for over US$1bn. They have also been responsible for the creation and success of numerous other companies, including Prairie Mining and Papillon. Bradley Drabsch recently joint the company as a consultant.  What Apollo Minerals owns The Kroussou project is a large scale, near surface zinc-lead project with exploration to date validating province-scale base metals potential. Apollo Minerals is earning into an 80% interest in the Project via an earn-in agreement focused on exploration for zinc and lead resources. Apollo Minerals also owns the Couflens tungsten and gold asset in France, as well as the adjacent Aurenere project which sits on the other side of the border in Spain. The Couflens project comprises an exploration license that covers a 42 square kilometre area in the Pyrenees region, and includes the historic Salau mine, which was one of the world’s highest grade tungsten mines when it operated from 1971 to 1986.   What's the latest?   Recent rock chip samples from Koussou returned high grades of combined lead and zinc, running as high as 20%.        
