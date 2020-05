Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· *Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones is buying bitcoin, Bloomberg reported Thursday.*

· *The hedge fund manager said his fund may hold as much as a low single-digit percentage of its assets in bitcoin futures to help protect against a rise in inflation, according to the report.*

· *Paul Tudor Jones is the founder and... · *Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones is buying bitcoin, Bloomberg reported Thursday.*· *The hedge fund manager said his fund may hold as much as a low single-digit percentage of its assets in bitcoin futures to help protect against a rise in inflation, according to the report.*· *Paul Tudor Jones is the founder and 👓 View full article