River Walk burger and doughnut restaurant files for bankruptcy

The San Antonio River Walk location of an Austin staple known for doughnuts, burgers and cocktails has filed for bankruptcy. Gourdough's Public House, as Gourdough's Riverwalk LLC, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection May 6 in the Western District of Texas, according to court filings. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business' assets to satisfy creditor claims. Gourdough's co-owner Paula Samford signed on behalf of the limited liability company,…


