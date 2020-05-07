Lime lands new $170 million investment and its third CEO in three years



Recent related videos from verified sources Uber in Talks to Invest $170 Million in Scooter Startup Lime



Uber is in talks to invest $170 million into the scooter startup company, Lime. The deal would value Lime at $510 million, which is a 79 percent drop in their evaluation that was once $2.4 billion. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:29 Published 1 day ago Marlins CEO Derek Jeter Forgoing $5 Million Salary During Coronavirus Pandemic



Marlins CEO Derek Jeter Forgoing $5 Million Salary During Coronavirus Pandemic Jeter told his employees during Monday's conference call that he will be forgoing his salary indefinitely, according.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:14 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Lime squeezes $170 million from Uber and Alphabet as scooter-sharing plummets under COVID-19 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Lime announced a new $170 million funding round led by Uber, the scooter company announced on Thursday....

The Verge 8 hours ago



Uber leads $170 million investment round for bike-sharing startup Lime Bike-sharing service provider Lime said on Thursday it raised $170 million in an investment round led by Uber Technologies Inc, with Alphabet Inc, Bain Capital...

Reuters India 9 hours ago



