Lime lands new $170 million investment and its third CEO in three years
Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Lime landed a $170 million investment round led by Uber and also promoted one of its top executives as CEO, Lime said Thursday. Under the deal, Lime will take over ownership of Uber’s scooter and bike business JUMP and the two companies will feature each other’s app on their respective service, Lime said. San Francisco-based Lime also promoted its global head of operations and strategy Wayne Ting as its CEO. Ting joined Lime in 2018 and previously spent five years at Uber as its Northern…