Breaking: Walt Disney World announces opening date for shopping district

As the coronavirus grips the United States, concerns over the rapidly spreading virus are prompting cancellations and closings.
From sporting events to festivals and museums, Americans are shuttering..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Denise Stickland RT @WDWNT: BREAKING: Disney Springs to Reopen on May 20 at Walt Disney World
https://t.co/zVVXpIy5xT https://t.co/IJ7sYTwazT 7 seconds ago
🇺🇸 Covfefe#5 🇺🇸 RT @MickeyViews: BREAKING: Disney has just announced Disney Springs will begin a phased reopening starting May 20th at Walt Disney World! 🚨… 37 seconds ago