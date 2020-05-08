Global  

S&P/ASX 200 up 0.77% at midday as cabinet meets to discuss lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Proactive Investors Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) is trading 41 points higher at 5404 at 12.24 PM as the national cabinet is meeting to plan Australia's gradual steps towards reopening the economy and returning to normal life. The market is expected to continue to rise if restrictions are eased and more businesses are given the greenlight to open. US stocks advances Tech stocks helped lead Wall Street higher on Thursday and sent the Nasdaq (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) into positive territory for the year. The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) rallied 1.15% with the hope that the worst of the economic damage has passed as more of the country reopens.
