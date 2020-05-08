SenSen Networks directors support AI software-based strategy with on-market purchases

Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sensen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS) directors are continuing to support the smart cities and AI software solutions provider with more on-market share purchases. Executive chairman & CEO Subhash Challa purchased 250,000 shares for $24,676 while executive director David Smith purchased 50,000 shares for $4,900. Challa now owns about 79.7 million Sensen shares while Smith has increased his stake to ~11.19 million shares. Las Vegas contract Last month, SenSen won a $2.5 million contract with the City of Las Vegas for the furnishing, installation and support of a complete Licence Plate Recognition System for the city’s Parking Services Division. SenSen’s proprietary AI and video analytics software won the competitive tender process, showcasing Gemineye, a smartphone-based AI solution, and SenFORCE, a fully automated and mobile by-law enforcement solution. Road safety cameras in NSW The company has completed the deployment of road safety cameras in NSW after receiving orders worth approximately $614,000 for the 2020 financial year from Transport for NSW (TfNSW). These cameras are powered by SenSen’s AI software to measure and enforce vehicle average speeds between designated locations. 👓 View full article

