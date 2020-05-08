Global  

U.S. unemployment rate skyrockets to 15%

bizjournals Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
The national unemployment rate skyrocketed to 14.7 percent last month, the result of the loss of 20.5 million jobs because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This morning’s report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is the first detailed accounting of the damage wrought by the coronavirus outbreak. April’s jobless rate was the highest ever detected by BLS, which began measuring unemployment in 1948. Historians have estimated that unemployment reached 25 percent during the heart of the Depression…
News video: Unemployment Rate Hits A Historic 20.5 Million

Unemployment Rate Hits A Historic 20.5 Million 00:35

 According to Reuters the U.S. economy lost 20.5 million jobs in April- a historical loss, with the deepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression. It is the latest indication of how big of an impact coronavirus has had on lives worldwide. The Labor Department's monthly employment report was...

