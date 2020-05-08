Global  

All-you-can-eat salad bar restaurant closing for good

Friday, 8 May 2020
Sweet Tomatoes, known for its buffet of soups, salad fixings and dessert, says its self-serve business model has no place in a post-Covid-19 world and that it is closing for good. Sweet Tomatoes is owned by San Diego, California-based Garden Fresh Restaurants, which also operates the same concept under the Souplantation name in California. Garden Fresh plans to file for bankruptcy, reports Restaurant Business Online. Most federal regulations regarding reopening recommend against self-serve items…
