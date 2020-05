Ministry to issue savings bonds soon Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Finance Ministry plans to offer special savings bonds worth 50 billion baht to the public to give taxpayers more investment alternatives to earn higher income as low interest rates and economic uncertainty prevail. 👓 View full article

