Recent related videos from verified sources China extends increased financial support to virus-hit small & medium enterprises



China offered more support to coronavirus-hit small and medium enterprises. Officials said the country will increase financial support to reduce impact of the virus. China's central bank announced a 1.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:43 Published on April 3, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources CoinDesk 50: How the People’s Bank of China Became a CBDC Leader China's central bank, part of CoinDesk's new 50 list, is a pioneer of central digital currencies. Now the rest of the world is racing to catch up.

Coindesk 5 days ago



China’s Central Bank Proposes a Blockchain-Based Trade-Finance Platform China’s central bank, along with other government bodies, proposed a blockchain trade financing information platform

The Cointelegraph 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this