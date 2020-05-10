Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Work Home Balance: How the Zoo's chief marketing officer tries to 'enjoy the moment'

bizjournals Sunday, 10 May 2020 ()
Work Home Balance is the Memphis Business Journal's recurring print and online feature that provides an inside look at how Memphians — across a variety of sectors and occupations — are navigating their new normals amid COVID-19. Below is a Q&A with Nick Harmeier, chief marketing officer for the Memphis Zoo. MBJ: What part of town do you live in? Nick Harmeier: Near Shelby Farms Park Best part about working from home: Zero commute time to work, and working without shoes and socks Biggest…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lessons on how to survive work from home from someone who is a pro!: Watch video | Oneindia News [Video]

Lessons on how to survive work from home from someone who is a pro!: Watch video | Oneindia News

Some people have been acing 'work from home' and work FOR home for years. On Mother's Day we speak to a homemaker on how she takes a break from the draining household chores in the absence of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:34Published
Facebook Will Allow Employees To Work From Home Until The End Of 2020 [Video]

Facebook Will Allow Employees To Work From Home Until The End Of 2020

Facebook said it will reopen its offices in early July but are giving its workers the option to continue working from home. According to Business Insider, the company began sending people home to work..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Planet Home Lending CMO Jim McDonald to speak at engage.marketing in June

Jim McDonald, chief marketing officer at Planet Home Lending, will discuss "Marketing in a Recession" and "Building a Marketing Tech Stack" at the...
HousingWire

Work Home Balance: A day in the life of MBJ's data guru

You might have noticed Memphis Business Journal's recurring Work Home Balance feature that provides an inside look at how Memphians — across a variety of...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

A1_FirstLady

Educator 👩🏽‍🏫 RT @RobeChamJr: Work Home Balance: How the Zoo's chief marketing officer tries to 'enjoy the moment' - Memphis Business Journal https://t.c… 5 hours ago

MBJMemphis

MBJ Work Home Balance is MBJ's recurring print and online feature that provides an inside look at how Memphians are nav… https://t.co/kPXOND4X7A 6 hours ago

RobeChamJr

Robert Chamberlain Jr. Work Home Balance: How the Zoo's chief marketing officer tries to 'enjoy the moment' - Memphis Business Journal https://t.co/3PL658eUGW 6 hours ago

RSS_Spinner

RSS Content Spinner Work #Home Balance: How the Zoo's chief #Marketing officer tries to 'enjoy the moment' #blog #seo https://t.co/zKw7cV9hF8 14 hours ago

bizjournals

Business Journals Work Home Balance is MBJ's recurring print and online feature that provides an inside look at how Memphians are nav… https://t.co/CaUs65WiHq 19 hours ago

multimastery

Multimastery Work Home Balance: How the Zoo's chief marketing officer tries to 'enjoy the moment' https://t.co/IWmKkLcL7D 19 hours ago

_DonnieWong

Donnie Wong Work #Home Balance: How the Zoo's chief #Marketing officer tries to 'enjoy the moment' https://t.co/9KUaFpRADp 20 hours ago

MBJMemphis

MBJ Work Home Balance is MBJ's recurring print and online feature that provides an inside look at how Memphians are nav… https://t.co/p1Y2fX9arY 20 hours ago