Kroger negotiating with unions about end date for ‘hero pay’

bizjournals Sunday, 10 May 2020 ()
Kroger Co. is negotiating with two unions that want the supermarket giant to extend its “hero bonus” for front-line workers beyond its newly set expiration date and improve worker safety conditions. Downtown Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, told employees in its western states last week that the bonus of $2 per hour Kroger added March 31 will expire May 17, according to a Supermarket News article. The bonus is intended to reward…
Recent related news from verified sources

Supermarket chains begin terminating ‘hero’ pay to workers during pandemic

Kroger-owned QFC and Fred Meyer stores will discontinue their $2 an hour "Hero Bonus'' premiums paid to workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Ohio-based...
Seattle Times


