Inslee allows 'curbside' retail sales. Here's how it will work.

bizjournals Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday allowed for many nonessential retail operations to resume during the Covid-19 pandemic, but there’s a catch. In most cases customers will have to order their goods online or by phone and pick them up from their cars in front of stores. So-called “curbside” retail sales will be the first time many retailers have been allowed to operate since the economy came to a sudden halt in March because of the virus. Only grocery, convenience, pharmacies, home improvement, auto…
