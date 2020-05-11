Stage Stores files for bankruptcy protection

Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Houston-based Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE: SSI), which owns several department store brands, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is looking to sell its business. In its bankruptcy petition, Stage lists more than $1.71 billion in assets and $1.01 billion in debts, based on financial data as of Nov. 2, 2019. Axar Capital Management LP owns 14.87% of the company's equity, and CEO Michael Glazer owns 6.41%. The petition lists between 10,000 and 25,000 creditors. As part of the bankruptcy… 👓 View full article

