Macy's reopens first St. Louis-area store

The Macy's in St. Peters has reopened, the retailer's first location in the region to do so. The store, located at Mid Rivers Mall, is offering curbside pickup, and touts other safety measures, including plexiglass shields at check-out counters, masked employees and hand sanitizer. Other Macy's locations in the area, at the Saint Louis Galleria, South County Center, St. Clair Square, West County Center and Chesterfield Mall, remain closed to customers after temporarily closing due to local stay-at-home… 👓 View full article

