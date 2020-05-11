Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Macy's reopens first St. Louis-area store

bizjournals Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
The Macy's in St. Peters has reopened, the retailer's first location in the region to do so. The store, located at Mid Rivers Mall, is offering curbside pickup, and touts other safety measures, including plexiglass shields at check-out counters, masked employees and hand sanitizer. Other Macy's locations in the area, at the Saint Louis Galleria, South County Center, St. Clair Square, West County Center and Chesterfield Mall, remain closed to customers after temporarily closing due to local stay-at-home…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AshleyMColeNews

Ashley M. Cole Macy's reopens first St. Louis area store https://t.co/1pGTlg75k5 4 days ago

savannahKSDK

Savannah Louie Macy’s has reopened its first St. Louis store in St. Peters. There will now be curbside pickup, plexiglas shields,… https://t.co/EU05DKv4EF 4 days ago

getliquidized

getliquidized Macy's reopens first St. Louis-area store - St. Louis Business Journal https://t.co/6BV39DRJId 5 days ago