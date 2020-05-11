Lucas outlines rules for reopening restaurant dining rooms

Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on Monday outlined reopening guidelines for in-person restaurant dining and other nonessential businesses. Stay-at-home orders put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus expire Friday. Lucas' new guidelines will be in effect at least through the end of May, according to a release. Guidelines for restaurants: Restaurant dining rooms must keep 10 feet between tables, and 6 feet must be kept between parties as measured from the backs of chairs.


