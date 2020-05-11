Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lucas outlines rules for reopening restaurant dining rooms

bizjournals Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on Monday outlined reopening guidelines for in-person restaurant dining and other nonessential businesses.  Stay-at-home orders put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus expire Friday. Lucas’ new guidelines will be in effect at least through the end of May, according to a release.  Guidelines for restaurants:  Restaurant dining rooms must keep 10 feet between tables, and 6 feet must be kept between parties as measured from the backs of chairs.…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
News video: Restaurants reopening dining rooms as coronavirus restrictions ease up

Restaurants reopening dining rooms as coronavirus restrictions ease up

 Some Mississippi restaurants are cautiously reopening their dining rooms and patios. Today is the first time in weeks they could offer in-house dining.

Recent related videos from verified sources

No reopen date for dine-in service at restaurants [Video]

No reopen date for dine-in service at restaurants

As California moves to ease some stay-at-home restrictions, dining rooms in restaurants still sit empty. Many local owners are wondering when they can reopen their doors for dine-in service.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:52Published
Check Out This Dutch Restaurant Hoping to Offer Guests Outdoor Dining in Small Glass Cabins Amid the Coronavirus [Video]

Check Out This Dutch Restaurant Hoping to Offer Guests Outdoor Dining in Small Glass Cabins Amid the Coronavirus

Take a look inside this Dutch restaurant trying to adapt to a new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:10Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Crisis Management: Covid-19 forces restaurant industry to reevaluate third-party delivery systems

Covid-19 has Piada Italian Street Food reconsidering more than just sanitation and cleanliness. The Columbus-based restaurant chain has 40 restaurants in seven...
bizjournals

Colorado restaurant shut down for opening in-person dining

DENVER (AP) — A restaurant that opened for full service on Mother’s Day in defiance of state rules banning in-person dining was ordered closed and had its...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PriCapLLC

Private Capital LLC Lucas outlines rules for reopening restaurant dining rooms https://t.co/OPOJrRD6Ak 1 day ago