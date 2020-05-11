Face masks required if you're traveling on these airlines from Lambert
Many airlines are requiring customers to wear face masks as part of an effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Here are the airlines at St. Louis Lambert International Airport that are requiring all customers to wear a face mask while onboard the aircraft and at gate areas: American Airlines Alaska Airlines Contour Airlines Delta Air Lines Frontier Airlines (travelers using Frontier Airlines also will have their temperature checked before boarding beginning June 1) Southwest Airlines United…