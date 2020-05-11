Global  

Face masks required if you're traveling on these airlines from Lambert

bizjournals Monday, 11 May 2020
Many airlines are requiring customers to wear face masks as part of an effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Here are the airlines at St. Louis Lambert International Airport that are requiring all customers to wear a face mask while onboard the aircraft and at gate areas: American Airlines Alaska Airlines Contour Airlines Delta Air Lines Frontier Airlines (travelers using Frontier Airlines also will have their temperature checked before boarding beginning June 1) Southwest Airlines United…
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Face Masks Now Mandatory At PHL

Face Masks Now Mandatory At PHL 00:22

 Most major airlines already require staff and passengers to wear face coverings.

CD6Nury

Nury Martinez Starting today @metrolosangeles, @ladottransit, @Amtrak & airport passengers are now REQUIRED to wear face covering… https://t.co/MJbvEPt4hf 9 minutes ago

yadi0026kdl

ⓨⓐⓓⓘ RT @CBSLA: MASKS REQUIRED: Beginning Monday, face coverings will be required for nearly all passengers riding Metro buses or traveling thro… 3 hours ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles MASKS REQUIRED: Beginning Monday, face coverings will be required for nearly all passengers riding Metro buses or t… https://t.co/cLTw8xizLZ 6 hours ago

ShaneMac

Shane Mac @mikelellcessor @Delta “Delta employees and customers will experience an extra layer of protection starting May 4,… https://t.co/AsFYbdyzz5 7 hours ago

AAPRCO

American Assoc. of Private Railroad Car Owners Happy Monday! Just sharing some important @Amtrak news that came up last Friday. Staring today, 11 May, Passengers… https://t.co/BkVesrF1PY 13 hours ago

QueenAintShit

💜💛 RT @NPR: Anyone traveling through LAX is now required to wear a face covering, the mayor of LA said. The TSA is also recommending other sa… 2 days ago