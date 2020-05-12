Bryah Resources completes gold exploration drilling program at Windalah in Bryah Basin

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Bryah Resources Ltd (ASX:BYH) has completed a reverse circulation (RC) gold exploration drilling program at the Windalah Gold-Copper Prospect in Western Australia's prolific Bryah Basin. The 210-metre RC program tested for shallow extensions of high-grade gold intersected in previous drilling at the Windalah prospect, which is around 150 kilometres north of Meekatharra, in 2018. This gold exploration drilling followed the recent completion of manganese drilling in the Bryah Basin. Cash Flow Boost Scheme funds used Following receipt earlier this month of a $38,000 payment from the Australian Government under its Cash Flow Boost Scheme to support small to medium-size businesses, BYH's board decided to immediately apply part of this payment to its gold exploration activities. It was seen as a very cost-effective opportunity to undertake a short gold drilling program, using the same drill rig as the manganese program. "Best use of funds" Managing director Neil Marston said: "We were very pleased to receive the Cash Flow Boost payment from the Australian Federal Government and believe that the best use of these windfall funds is to apply them to support our ongoing gold exploration efforts. "With a drill rig already on site, the decision to extend the program to test the Windalah Gold-Copper Prospect with some shallow holes was quickly taken. "Drilling at Windalah in 2018 intersected gold mineralisation of up to 15 grams per tonne over one-metre intervals, within a broader zone of gold mineralisation. "This area remains our most advanced gold-copper target in the Bryah Basin. "We look forward to seeing the laboratory results from this drilling in the coming weeks." The drilling program of 210 metres consisted of three RC holes and samples will be delivered to Perth for laboratory analysis shortly, with assay results expected over the coming weeks. Follow-up activities Bryah has cleared a blockage from the 50mm PVC casing in drill hole BBRC013, which could not be Down Hole Electromagnetic (DHEM) surveyed in early 2019 due to the blockage. It is intended that a DHEM survey of this hole to a down-hole depth of about 180 metres will be completed in the coming weeks. Funds received from the Cash Flow Boost from the Australian Federal Government will also be used to pay for this survey.


