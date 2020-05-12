St George Mining invites shareholder participation in SPP to raise up to $1.6 million

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has invited shareholders to take part in a share purchase plan (SPP) to raise up to $1.6 million with applications set to open tomorrow.



This follows a placement of fully paid ordinary shares at 8 cents per share to sophisticated and professional investors, which raised approximately $3.6 million.



The SPP and placement will provide the company with total new funds of around $5.2 million for exploration activities, including the 2020 drill program at the Mt Alexander Project scheduled to start later this month.*Participation optional*



Participation under the SPP is optional and is available exclusively to shareholders of the company who are registered as holders of shares at 5:00pm (WST) on Friday, May 8, and whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand.



The plan entitles eligible shareholders, irrespective of the size of their shareholding, to purchase up to $20,000 worth of shares at an issue price of 8 cents per share, which is the same price as the shares offered to sophisticated and professional investors under the placement, without incurring brokerage or transaction costs. 👓 View full article

