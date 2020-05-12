United to notify flyers about full flights after social media backlash
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Monday that starting next week it will notify passengers ahead of time if their flight is expected to be "closer to full capacity," allowing them to re-book on a different flight or receive a travel credit.
