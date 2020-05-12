Global  

United to notify flyers about full flights after social media backlash

Reuters India Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Monday that starting next week it will notify passengers ahead of time if their flight is expected to be "closer to full capacity," allowing them to re-book on a different flight or receive a travel credit.
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: ‘The 7:34’: How Do You Feel About Full Flights During The Pandemic?

‘The 7:34’: How Do You Feel About Full Flights During The Pandemic? 10:51

 After some backlash, United Airlines will be letting flyers know if their flight is going to be full or close to it… what would you do if you boarded a full flight? Jason DeRusha also has the morning headlines. (10:52) WCCO 4 News - May 12, 2020

