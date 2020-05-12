Orthocell completes US 510(k) submission to FDA for CelGro® bone regeneration product

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Orthocell Ltd (ASX:OCC) has completed a submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking 510(k) clearance for marketing its CelGro® product for dental guided bone and soft tissue regeneration applications.



The submission follows positive results from Orthocell's US FDA guided bone regeneration study, a key component of the FDA submission to gain US market approval.



Managing director Paul Anderson, said: "This is a significant milestone for Orthocell as we drive our innovative regenerative medicine products into the US, the largest global healthcare market.



"We are in a strong position to gain US approval and are actively progressing our US market launch strategy."



The US 510(k) submission complements the company's regulatory submission in Australia for dental bone and soft tissue regeneration applications and will be followed by submissions to the US, EU and Australia for CelGro® for repair of crushed or severed nerves and augmentation of tendon repair.


