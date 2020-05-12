Rahul Bhatia’s InterGlobe eyes bankrupt Virgin Australia
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) is eyeing Australia’s second-largest airline Virgin Australia Holdings, which went bankrupt last month amid the coronavirus pandemic. While IGE said “it does not comment on speculation as a rule,” it is learnt to be examining bidding for Virgin Australia and has appointed a consultant.
