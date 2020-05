Thomas Chia RT @guardiannews: Ryanair passengers will have to ask to use toilet when flights resume https://t.co/MGXmBuKZXI 2 minutes ago Francis Jenkins RE Ryanair to resume 40% of scheduled flights from July 1st https://t.co/b1y7gAVjm6 2 minutes ago amin dada Ryanair to resume 40% of July flights with new rules for passengers https://t.co/kiKGpSTLwy 2 minutes ago Truth Justice Peace RT @ReutersUK: Ryanair confirmed it will return to 40% of its planned flight schedule from July 1 and will require passengers to wear face… 3 minutes ago Babette Açaí RT @BremainInSpain: Ryanair: passengers will have to ask to use toilet when flights resume #Covid #AirTravel https://t.co/doVPZsDvmd 3 minutes ago Adam Margolis RT @CarrieALightley: I'm disabled. I ALWAYS have to ask to use the toilet on any plane (so that the on board wheelchair can be brought to m… 7 minutes ago Thom Juzwik RT @consent_factory: "Passengers on Ryanair will have to ask permission to use the toilet under new rules laid out by the airline ... [they… 10 minutes ago Carrie-Ann Lightley👩🏼‍🦽 I'm disabled. I ALWAYS have to ask to use the toilet on any plane (so that the on board wheelchair can be brought t… https://t.co/gtky0c4kyZ 18 minutes ago