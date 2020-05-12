Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court to hear clash over Trump tax, bank records

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up President Donald Trump’s bid to keep his tax, bank and financial records private, a major clash over presidential accountability that could affect the 2020 presidential campaign.

The justices are to hear arguments by telephone Tuesday morning in two cases about subpoenas from congressional committees and the Manhattan district attorney. The court, where six justices are age 65 or older, has been meeting by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rulings against the president could lead to the campaign season release of personal financial information that Trump has kept shielded from investigators and the public.

The cases resemble earlier disputes over presidents’ assertions that they were too consumed with the job of running the country to worry about lawsuits and investigations. In 1974, the justices acted unanimously in requiring President Richard Nixon to turn over White House tapes to the Watergate special prosecutor. In 1997, another unanimous court allowed a sexual harassment lawsuit to go forward against President Bill Clinton.

In those cases, three Nixon appointees and two Clinton appointees, respectively, voted against the president who chose them for the high court. The current court has two Trump appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Appellate courts in Washington and New York have ruled that the documents should be turned over, but those rulings have been put on hold pending a final court ruling. The appellate decisions brushed aside the president’s broad arguments, focusing on the fact that the subpoenas were addressed to third parties asking for records of Trump’s business and financial dealings as a private citizen, not as president.

House committees want records from Deutsche Bank and Capital One, as well as the Mazars...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Supreme Court to hear arguments over Trump's taxes, bank records today

Supreme Court to hear arguments over Trump's taxes, bank records today 00:25

 The Supreme Court is taking up President Donald Trump’s bid to keep his tax, bank and financial records private.

Recent related videos from verified sources

US Supreme Court Questions Trump's Lawyers On Financial Records [Video]

US Supreme Court Questions Trump's Lawyers On Financial Records

President Donald Trump’s attorney tried to justify his bid to block Democratic-led congressional committees. According to Reuters, they are trying to prevent them from getting access to Trump’s..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Supreme Court Sides With Trump Administration On Shielding Mueller Probe Grand Jury Materials [Video]

Supreme Court Sides With Trump Administration On Shielding Mueller Probe Grand Jury Materials

The Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration in a key ruling.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:42Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Supreme Court to hear clash over Trump tax, bank records

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up President Donald Trump’s bid to keep his tax, bank and financial records private, a major clash over...
Seattle Times

5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news: 1. SUPREME COURT TAKES UP TRUMP TAX CASE Rulings against the president could lead to the campaign season release...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

beth2_k3a

🇺🇸CR🇺🇸 RT @LindaHale8006: The Supreme Court is taking up President Donald Trump’s bid to keep his tax, bank and financial records private, a major… 1 minute ago

Michael30777399

Michael Hannon RT @KOLDNews: Supreme Court to hear clash over Trump tax, bank records >> https://t.co/Shk0ObD20J https://t.co/yThc7iEGlM 13 minutes ago

oterorios4

Gerardo Otero Ríos Supreme Court to hear clash over Trump tax, bank records https://t.co/1Zc9u2YIYm https://t.co/chmZrNE7wd 16 minutes ago

KOLDNews

KOLDNews Supreme Court to hear clash over Trump tax, bank records >> https://t.co/Shk0ObD20J https://t.co/yThc7iEGlM 17 minutes ago

disasterpastor

disasterpastor RT @Ch2KTUU: Rulings against the president could lead to the release of personal financial information, including tax returns that have bee… 24 minutes ago

staran1981

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimes: Supreme Court to hear clash over Trump tax and bank records https://t.co/uOPWMhExbH 26 minutes ago

Ch2KTUU

KTUU.com Rulings against the president could lead to the release of personal financial information, including tax returns th… https://t.co/cyqFYdboKz 29 minutes ago

Karen_Kuipers

Karen Kuipers RT @BBCGaryR: The US Supreme Court will hear 3 major cases today which could result in Donald Trump's business records being made public. T… 36 minutes ago