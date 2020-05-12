The historic 20.5 million jobs lost in April are just the beginning — here's how the coronavirus recession could devastate employment across the US economy
· The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has begun to wipe out millions of jobs in the US, not just in hospitality and travel, but also in spaces including sports and entertainment as well as manufacturing.
· The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on May 8 that 20.5 million US nonfarm payroll jobs were lost in...