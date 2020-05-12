Global  

The historic 20.5 million jobs lost in April are just the beginning — here's how the coronavirus recession could devastate employment across the US economy

Business Insider Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
The historic 20.5 million jobs lost in April are just the beginning — here's how the coronavirus recession could devastate employment across the US economy· The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has begun to wipe out millions of jobs in the US, not just in hospitality and travel, but also in spaces including sports and entertainment as well as manufacturing.
· The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on May 8 that 20.5 million US nonfarm payroll jobs were lost in...
0
April US Jobless Rate Triples to Historic 14.7 Percent [Video]

April US Jobless Rate Triples to Historic 14.7 Percent

The Labor Department released April's numbers on Friday. 20.5 million jobs were lost during that month.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Friday's April Jobs Report Leaves Economists Aghast [Video]

Friday's April Jobs Report Leaves Economists Aghast

Friday's horrific April nonfarm payroll report from the Labor Department left economists agape. According to Business Insider, the US economy lost a record 20.5 million jobs, and the unemployment rate..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published

Horrific jobless numbers as nation's unemployment soars

More than 20 million jobs were lost in April as the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the nation’s economy. The national unemployment rate skyrocketed...
bizjournals Also reported by •Reuters IndiaJerusalem PostCBS NewsNewsmax

U.S. Employment Nosedives By Record 20.5 Million Jobs In April

Reflecting the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing a record nosedive in...
RTTNews Also reported by •CBC.caReuters IndiaJerusalem PostEurasia ReviewNewsySeattlePI.comCBS NewsNewsmax

