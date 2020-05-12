Health care insurance company plans to hire 240 in Tampa

Global  

Tranzact, a direct-to-consumer health care company that links individuals to U.S. insurance carriers, has plans to expand its sales center operations in Tampa. The New Jersey-based company, which sells Medicare and life insurance products, wants to add 240 sales representatives. The company currently employs 330 at its Tampa office at 4902 W. Waters Ave. The goal is to fill the positions by September, ahead of the fall Medicare annual enrollment period. The hiring initiative will help individuals…
