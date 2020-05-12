Global  

Disney takes on $11B in new debt, fast tracking 'Hamilton'

bizjournals Tuesday, 12 May 2020
Walt Disney Co. has raised $11 billion in new debt to ease financial pressures amid the shutdowns of its theme parks and film and TV productions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The media giant said in a regulatory filing Tuesday the six-part debt raise carries interest rates ranging from 1.75% to 3.8%, according to Deadline. In a separate prospectus filed Monday, Disney (NYSE: DIS) said the proceeds would be used for “general corporate purposes,” including the repayment of other debt.  Disney’s…
