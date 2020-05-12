Alphabet AV unit Waymo lands another $750M in outside funding

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Waymo, the self-driving unit of Alphabet Inc., on Tuesday said it raised $750 million more in a funding it announced in March, bringing the total raised in the round to $3 billion. The Mountain View-based startup had said when it announced the funding on March 2 that it would likely add more to the round, which came mainly from outside investors. It said that T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., Perry Creek Capital, Fidelity Management & Research Co. and other external investors participated in the extension.


