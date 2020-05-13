Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Supreme Court wary of presidential 'harassment' in Trump finances fight

Reuters India Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
In a major showdown over presidential powers, U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared divided over President Donald Trump's bid to prevent congressional Democrats from obtaining his financial records but seemed more open toward a New York prosecutor's attempt to secure similar records.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Supreme Court to hear arguments over Trump's taxes, bank records today

Supreme Court to hear arguments over Trump's taxes, bank records today 00:25

 The Supreme Court is taking up President Donald Trump’s bid to keep his tax, bank and financial records private.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

As Coronavirus Death Toll Mounts, What Do Americans Think Of Trump? [Video]

As Coronavirus Death Toll Mounts, What Do Americans Think Of Trump?

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has done no favors for US President Donald Trump. Trump initially downplayed the threat of the virus that has killed more than 80,000 people in the US. It's the..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:38Published
Supreme Court hears oral arguments over Trump's immunity claim [Video]

Supreme Court hears oral arguments over Trump's immunity claim

The Supreme Court appears likely to reject President Donald Trump’s claim that he is immune from criminal investigation while in office. But the court seems less clear about exactly how to handle..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:40Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump seeks Supreme Court's help to keep tax records hidden

Trump lawyers: criminal and congressional investigations of a president amount to unconstitutional 'harassment'.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •ReutersSeattlePI.comSeattle Times

Supreme Court of the United States hears oral arguments over Trump finances

The Supreme Court is taking up President Donald Trump's bid to keep his tax, bank and financial records private, a major clash over presidential accountability...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

davexam

david samuel RT @Reuters: Lawyers representing President Trump urged the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out several subpoenas seeking the president's past… 11 minutes ago

francois_sloan

Francois Sloan RT @democraticbear: This nut job theory of "Presidential Harassment" is either a joke or a very thin skinned wimp. #TrumpIsALoser https://t… 35 minutes ago

democraticbear

Adam B. Bear This nut job theory of "Presidential Harassment" is either a joke or a very thin skinned wimp. #TrumpIsALoser https://t.co/6iUzzJRYy1 42 minutes ago