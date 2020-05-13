UK economy shrinks 5.8% in March, most on record

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () Britain's economy shrank by a record 5.8% in March from February as the coronavirus crisis escalated and the government ordered a shutdown of much of the country to stop the spread of the virus, official data showed on Wednesday.
Friday's horrific April nonfarm payroll report from the Labor Department left economists agape. According to Business Insider, the US economy lost a record 20.5 million jobs, and the unemployment rate surged to 14.7%. It was the largest drop on record, erasing nearly a decade of gains. Women bore...
