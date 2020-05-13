Global  

UK economy shrinks 5.8% in March, most on record

Reuters India Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Britain's economy shrank by a record 5.8% in March from February as the coronavirus crisis escalated and the government ordered a shutdown of much of the country to stop the spread of the virus, official data showed on Wednesday.
