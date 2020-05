As per sources, the Finance Minister may give maximum benefits to the struggling MSME sector by announcing Rs 2.50 lakh crore for the sector.

Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: PM Narendra Modi's mega economic push to make India world economic power In his fifth address, including a video message, to the nation, PM Modi said: "Starting tomorrow, the finance minister will apprise you on details about the...

Zee News 1 day ago